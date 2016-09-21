Three bed terraced house

Henry Adams Lettings is pleased to offer this well-presented three bedroom terraced house which is superbly located with the city walls in the heart of Chichester.

The property, in Chapel Street, features three bedrooms, a family bathroom, kitchen, spacious reception room, cloakroom and ample storage throughout.

Outside, there is a courtyard garden. EPC - TBC.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 10 Southgate, Chichester, PO19 1ES. Telephone 01243 537704.