Sussex chocolatier creates edible floral dress

Paxton Chocolate, a bespoke chocolatier based in Brighton, has designed and created a flower-inspired dress using chocolate for London’s Chocolate Show in October.

The design consists of a sculpted bodice decorated with large and small discs of chocolate, with floral patterns in red, orange and pink.

The chocolate dress by Paxton Chocolate

Paxton Chocolate will use around 100 chocolate discs to decorate the figure-hugging, one-shoulder dress that will be worn on the catwalk at London’s Chocolate Show.

Caitlin Paxton, founder of Paxton Chocolate, said: “Last year we created a flapper-style dress for the fashion show, but this year we wanted to go for something that was really eye-catching and on-trend.

“For this dress, each of our thins will be handmade and adorned with vibrant pictures of different flower such as roses, daisies and nigella damascena. The overall effect is really striking.”

Caitlin expects the dress to take up to two weeks days to create, with each thin needing to be handmade and stitched on.

“It is a labour of love, but it’s amazing to be able to design and produce something like this as it draws on my two passions, chocolate and fashion!” said Caitlin.

The Chocolate Fashion Show takes on Thursday (October 12) during the Chocolate Show which runs from October 13 to 15 at London Olympia.

The dresses will be on display at the Chocolate Show until Sunday, October 15.

For more information on Paxton Chocolate, visit www.paxtonchocolate.com