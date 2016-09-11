Substantial six bedroom character house

This deceptively spacious and substantial detached family character house is situated in Bognor Regis.

The property, in Nelson Road, has been subject to improvement and renovation over the years and currently boasts six generous size double bedrooms as well as three reception rooms, modern kitchen/dining room, modern family bathroom, en-suite and ground floor WC.

A particular unique feature this family home has to offer is its potential for a self-contained annexe to be created, with its own private entrance, on the left-hand-side of the property (subject to planning permission).

Further benefits include a utility room, gas fired central heating, double glazing and ample storage space throughout.

Outside, to the rear is a southerly facing garden and a detached garage.

To the side of the property there is a large area of hardstanding with vehicular access to provide either a secure driveway for numerous vehicles or additional outdoor space.

The property is situated in a quiet road and within walking distance to a variety of amenities at Aldwick shopping parade, as well as the town centre with fantastic railway and bus links.

Viewing is a must to appreciate the space and versatile accommodation this property has to offer.

Price £499,999 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.