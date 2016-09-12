Substantial country house

This substantial detached country house of character is set in wonderful gardens and grounds of about ten acres close to Goodwood.

The Folly has stunning views and is understood to originally date from the 1930s.

It is constructed of brick and flint elevations and built in the traditional Sussex farmhouse style.

It has more recently been extended, now offering exceptionally spacious family accommodation with character features throughout.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, family room, utility room, study, rear lobby space and a cloakroom.

There is underfloor heating to the kitchen/breakfast room, family room and utility room, downstairs cloakroom and back door area.

To the first floor, the principal bedroom includes two walk-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom with underfloor heating.

There are five further bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, as well as a family bathroom.

Outside, a gated entrance with cattle grid and a driveway lead up to the house.

To one side of the driveway is an attractive ornamental pond and to the other an area of lawn.

The gardens lead around the house to a terraced patio set on two levels which includes an ornamental pond.

The terrace looks out over the park-like formal lawns and grass pasture beyond.

To the side of the house there is a further grassed pasture that has previously been used as a paddock.

Within the grounds there are a number of timber sheds, as well as a greenhouse and vegetable patch.

There is a public footpath across the paddock beyond the formal garden boundary.

