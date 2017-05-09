Spring time interior inspiration

Interiors is taking its cue from nature this season, Charlotte Harding finds out more.

It can be tricky knowing which interior trends to invest in for fear that the next year or even season your home could look massively out of date.

Ivory & Pitch

“Our advice is try to think more broadly than seasonal trends,” reveals Ivory & Pitch owner Caroline Ivory.

“Don’t follow them too religiously, but invest in things that you love, that you won’t tire of and they will last.”

Based in Westbourne Ivory & Pitch is a homewares and interiors store with a range of vintage and modern finds.

It has been stocking and teaching workshops using Annie Sloan Chalk Paint for more than six years and shows no signs of slowing down.

Annie Sloan chalk paint

“It remains as popular,” Caroline smiles.

“Customers love its versatility, the fact there’s no preparation involved and that they can quickly achieve amazing results.”

At Ivory & Pitch Caroline says they frequently alter the workshop formats depending on the customer requirements and in the past have held ‘bring your own’ sessions, a take-home shaker tray workshop course for basic techniques or an advanced technique course where they reach gilding, craquelure and lacquering methods.

And it seems that people are getting bolder when it comes to chalk paint.

“People are more experimental with colour, using it on their furniture and walls creating an eclectic feel for their home or to provide the feature colour that will ‘reinvent’ a tired or bland space,” reveals Caroline.

To update your home without completely redecorating Caroline advises keeping to a neutral palette as a base for walls and key pieces of furniture.

“This way you can bring in items to add a seasonal twist such as a statement piece of furniture, rugs, cushions and throws in the season’s colours,” she adds.

“Make one or two large statements to add impact rather than several smaller additions.

“We offer an interior design service where we are happy to advise on simple room schemes through to complete redesigns including paint colour, upholstery, furnishings and accessories.”

One of the big stories for spring at Ivory & Pitch is ‘rich, tactile velvet’.

“As much as we all love the neutral and grey palettes that have dominated for a number of years, everything goes in cycles and there is now more of a shift towards bringing luxury and warmth back into our homes,” explains Caroline.

“Velvet is reflecting that change which we’re seeing being used in upholstery; sofas, chairs, stools, soft furnishings; cushions and curtains, not only in plain rich colours but designers are playing with opulent prints such as beautiful blooms such as the Romo range, as well as delicate softer colours such as powder pinks.”

As for other trends Caroline says to think ‘big, colour, texture, pattern, warmth and decadence’.

“The new trends of the season are being inspired by the Pantone Colour of 2017: Greenery,” she adds.

“This is filtering into home accessories and furniture through a range colours and themes.

“We are still using ubiquitous neutrals as the basis for interiors but bringing in pops of the season’s new colours through aqua, ocean blues, teals, emerald and zesty greens.

“Trends are being inspired by nature – through big floral blooms, leaf prints, safari prints and botanicals.

“Natural materials, such as linens and mango wood are being used in home accessories, which juxtapose the season’s velvets.

“The message is to be ‘bold’ – whether you’re using colour in wall paint to create warmth, opulence and drama in the home or in more understated ways with statement pieces of furniture, to add an instant update to a room.

“As a distributor of Chalk Paint™ by Annie Sloan we love Aubusson blue and Amsterdam Green especially when used with inky Graphite, which acts as a perfect foil for these rich colours as wall paint or on furniture.”

With spring the time for a refresh there are ways to incorporate the latest looks without throwing away the old to bring in the new, as Caroline says it can be as simple as bringing in one or two statement pieces to completely change the way a room looks.

Ivory & Pitch, 6 The Grove, Westbourne, ivoryandpitch.co.uk

This first featured in the May edition of etc Magazine pick up your copy now.