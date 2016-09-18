Spend autumn in your cosy new Barratt home at St Mary’s Place

Those looking for flexible living from a two, three or four bedroom home with style, space and versatility should take a closer look at the exceptional new homes by award-winning Barratt Homes at St Mary’s Place, Felpham.

Situated on the outskirts of this popular coastal village, the homes have easy access to Bognor Regis and the A259 to both Chichester and Worthing.

The opening of the Bognor relief road has further improved the excellent road links and highlights this development as a great and convenient place to live.

With the 18-hole golf course next door you will notice, as you approach St Mary’s Place, the distinct styling of these superb new homes.

Interspersed with generous green areas of public space and dedicated play areas, sports and community facilities on site, the result is an attractive and thriving new community that blends effortlessly into its surroundings making St Mary’s Place an ideal setting to call home.

Townhouse home designs, which are set out over three floors provide well-planned layouts, and with a selection of house types available you are spoilt for choice.

The Rochester design with a flexible living space features a light and airy contemporary open-plan kitchen, family area with space to dine and entertain, and a full-height glazed bay opening onto the back garden.

Downstairs, there is also a cloakroom and the perfect study, which can be used as a fourth bedroom.

On the first floor, you will find the relaxing lounge and spacious master bedroom with benefit of an en-suite, whilst upstairs on the second floor, there is a further double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

The Rochester Show Home at St Mary’s Place is available to view, so book an appointment and fully appreciate the space it has to offer. Prices currently start from £285,000.

Choose new with Barratt Homes and you can buy with confidence, reassured by your new home being protected by a NHBC Buildmark Warranty, which gives you a ten-year structural warranty and a two-year fixtures and fittings warranty as standard.

Barratt Homes offer a range of schemes on selected homes that will help make your dream move a reality this autumn with some fantastic homes available ready for you to move into.

Choose the right home for you and move fast with an easy and stress-free Part Exchange or Movemaker scheme.

You could also consider the Government’s Help to Buy scheme available to first-time buyers as well as existing homeowners. With the Help to Buy you could be moving with just a five per cent deposit.

St Mary’s Place offers a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes with prices from £232,000.

For current availability and more details about schemes available contact Henry Adams on 01243 842123.