Spacious two bed maisonette

This spacious maisonette apartment with a private south facing balcony is situated in a highly desirable location in Pagham.
The property, in St Thomas Court, is a short walk from a variety of amenities including a doctor’s surgery, chemist, dental practice and convenience stores, as well as Pagham beach, harbour and nature reserve.
The maisonette has its own private entrance door, two double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, newly-fitted bathroom/shower room and a spacious south facing lounge/dining room with access to the balcony.
Further benefits include double glazing throughout, electric heating and a very long lease.
Communal parking is available on a first come, first serve basis and there is also a private garage situated in the compound.
There are also beautifully well-maintained communal gardens which are available for the residents to enjoy.
Price £175,000 Leasehold.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.
