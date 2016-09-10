Spacious two bed maisonette

This spacious maisonette apartment with a private south facing balcony is situated in a highly desirable location in Pagham.

The property, in St Thomas Court, is a short walk from a variety of amenities including a doctor’s surgery, chemist, dental practice and convenience stores, as well as Pagham beach, harbour and nature reserve.

The maisonette has its own private entrance door, two double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, newly-fitted bathroom/shower room and a spacious south facing lounge/dining room with access to the balcony.

Further benefits include double glazing throughout, electric heating and a very long lease.

Communal parking is available on a first come, first serve basis and there is also a private garage situated in the compound.

There are also beautifully well-maintained communal gardens which are available for the residents to enjoy.

Price £175,000 Leasehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.