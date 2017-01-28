Show home set to open at Fox’s Furlong

Early reservations from homebuyers keen to secure a brand new home close to the heart of Barnham village are already hotting up at Fox’s Furlong.

Locally based housebuilder Crayfern Homes, which has been building a wide variety of high-quality homes across Sussex, Hampshire and Dorset since 1992, are creating their latest collection of 44 stylishly designed, traditional homes in Barnham village.

Selling agency Simply New Homes, part of the successful Henry Adams group, has been appointed to market Fox’s Furlong.

Head of new homes Susan Wadsworth is anticipating high demand for the homes which are about to be released for sale: “We have worked with Crayfern Homes on a number of previous occasions and the care and attention they put into every stage of building new homes helps to explain why they have an A1 rating from the NHBC.

“The homes at Fox’s Furlong have all the signature hallmarks of Crayfern Homes, from the high standard specification including, under floor heating to ground floor, Porcelanosa tiles and contemporary fitted kitchens, to the practical, stylish house designs, the list is endless!

“We’re excited to be launching this development which promises to be very popular, particularly given the excellent range of homes from two bedroom cottages to four bedroom family houses.”

Help to Buy will be available at Fox’s Furlong, the government’s scheme where homebuyers put down five per cent and obtain a 75 per cent mortgage with the remaining 20 per cent provided through a five-year government equity loan.

Part Exchange options are also available and further details are available through Simply New Homes.

Prices from £369,950.

To be among the first to discover more about the new homes at Fox’s Furlong, register your interest now at simplynewhomes.com or contact 01243 521833.