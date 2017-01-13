Refurbished detached house

This light and spacious extended detached house is situated on the exclusive Craigweil private marine estate in Aldwick.

The property, in Kingsway, has been the subject of refurbishment to a high standard in recent years.

The accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hallway with oak flooring, dual-aspect sitting room with double glazed sliding doors to rear garden and bi-folding doors to the kitchen/breakfast room, sun room with doors to rear garden, utility room with doors to front and rear gardens, ground floor master bedroom with well appointed en-suite bathroom, cloakroom with WC and integral garage.

To the first floor, there are two double bedrooms with walk-in storage cupboards and two double fitted wardrobe cupboards, and a further large single bedroom.

Outside, the gravel driveway provides off-road parking and lawned area with flower and shrub borders, gated access either side to south-facing rear garden, mainly laid to lawn with three patio areas and well-established flower and shrubbery borders offering an element of seclusion.

A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the light and spacious accommodation as well as its sought-after location.

Guide Price £565,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.