Property of the Week: Rare opportunity

A rare chance has arisen to buy a four bedroom detached family home, situated in a highly sought-after area, with excellent access for the station, town centre and local schools and with an excellent position within the road looking down along Patchings.

The house has been extended to provide an outstanding kitchen/breakfast/dining room with a separate utility room and has good size accommodation over the two floors.

The front door leads into a spacious entrance hall with door to a useful downstairs shower room and further door to the 16ft lounge with large window to the front and access to the games room at the rear.

The 19ft x 18ft kitchen/dining room has a lovely family area with units and a range of fitted appliances including built-in oven and five-ring gas hob, built-in fridge/freezer and built-in dishwasher.

There is also ample room for a table and chairs with velux window above.

Adjacent is a separate utility room with space and plumbing for washing machine and a door to outside and there is also a separate study off the kitchen/dining room.

To the first floor are four generous bedrooms.

The master bedroom is a large double with built-in wardrobes.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom to complete the first floor accommodation.

Outside, to the front is a long driveway with an area of lawn with hedging and outside lights.

The driveway leads to the single integral garage with up and over door.

The large and attractive rear garden has a decking area with the remainder laid to lawn, mature hedging and laurels to the rear.

The property is on the market at £775,000 and to arrange a viewing call Woodlands Estate Agents now on 01403 270270.