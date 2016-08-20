Perfect house if you pine for space

Mature Scots pines are a remarkable landscape feature in their native land, never mind on the south coast of England.

So when majestic specimens grace a property, what better way to mark the fact than by naming it after them.

After all, Pine Lodge at Mengham on Hayling Island is a very special place in its own right.

It also boasts a real feeling of space that’s enhanced by the plantation shutters on the open plan living space and the study/fourth bedroom, believes Anne-Marie Green, of Fine and Country Emsworth.

“The flow of air and light that this allows throughout is lovely,” explained Anne-Marie. “They are also a great security feature, and combined with the gated entrance give an enhanced level of security that makes this a great lock-up-and-leave house for those who like to travel.

“I also believe that not every buyer who seeks a large house want to share it with a huge number of people. Sometimes, it’s an indulgence just for themselves or a small family.”

The ten-year-old house is thoroughly contemporary, with zoned underfloor heating and many other desirable features, while offering more than 2,700sqft of space but only three bedrooms on the first floor, one with en-suite shower room and the others adjacent to a luxuriously-appointed bathroom.

On the ground floor there is option of a fourth bedroom, currently used as a study, plus a shower room in a wet room style, as well as a huge living space that incorporates sitting, dining, and kitchen areas.

“The feeling of openness allows you to appreciate that this is a house that wants you to relax. The plantation shutters do for this house what they do in the tropics and integrate the house with its external surroundings,” added Anne-Marie.

“There are features such as wiring for a sound system that are very modern while the feature heat and glow log effect fire in the sitting area gives the traditional warmth so many of us want to find on colder days.

“The dining area blends seamlessly into the kitchen, with black gloss furniture, granite work surfaces and a wealth of appliances, including the five ring induction hob that so many serious cooks covet.”

Outside, the house has a 100ft brick-paved driveway with areas of lawn to each side of the detached garage block and the three mature Scots pines from which the house derives its name.

There is also ample decking accessed from several sets of sliding doors into the house and even cabling for an external whirlpool bath.

Guide Price £750,000.

For more information, contact Fine and Country Emsworth on 01243 487969 or email: emsworth@fineandcountry.com