Modernised townhouse within the city walls

This attractive modernised townhouse in Chichester stands within the city walls and offers elegant accommodation.

The property, in St John’s Street, is close to all amenities including shops, restaurants, Chichester Festival Theatre and mainline railway station.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, downstairs WC/utility room, lounge with door giving access to the courtyard, dining kitchen with integrated appliances, first floor master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite wet room, two further second floor bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property also benefits from gas central heating.

The attractive courtyard-style walled garden includes a brick-paved patio area and a sliding gate with remote control providing off-road parking in the courtyard area if required.

Chichester is well-placed for easy access to the coast with sailing from Itchenor and Birdham and beaches in the Witterings.

To the north of Chichester is open countryside around the South Downs and sporting and other activities at Goodwood.

Price £695,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Charles Peck Estate Agents, 17 Southgate, Chichester. Telephone 01243 816666.