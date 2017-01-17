This modern link-detached house is located within a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular village of Nyetimber.

This light and spacious family home, in Brooks End, is close to the beach at Pagham and has easy access to Bognor Regis and Chichester.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hall with wood laminate flooring which continues through to both the kitchen and dining area, dual-aspect sitting room open-plan to the dining area with double glazed casement doors to rear garden, modern fitted kitchen and cloakroom with WC.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, each with recessed fitted wardrobe cupboards, and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower with WC.

Outside, the front garden is laid to shingle with a block-paved driveway leading to a single pitched-roof garage with power, light and personal double glazed door to rear garden.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with raised decking area and side access to the front.

Guide Price £325,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.