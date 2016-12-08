Listed thatched cottage backing onto farmland

This three bedroom detached Grade II listed thatched cottage is situated in a rural location on the fringes of Yapton.

The property, in North End Road, occupies a generous plot backing onto open farmland.

Internally the property has a quaint charm as you would expect from a home of this era, and a decent-size kitchen/diner is the perfect place for the family to come together.

In the evenings you can retreat to the lounge, fire up the log burner and sit back with a glass of something nice.

The ground floor bedroom, having been a more recent addition, has the benefit of a walk in en-suite.

Upstairs you will find there are two further bedrooms.

Outside, there is a large area of lawn to one side of the property which is a great space for entertaining family and friends outside in the summer months.

To the other side of the property there is an area for parking and an allotment patch.

There is also a substantial area of external storage to the side of the building.

Price £460,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cubitt & West, 49A High Street, Arundel. Telephone 01903 884420.