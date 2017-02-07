Help to Buy scheme helping families to buy new homes

A government initiative is helping hundreds of families and first time buyers in West Sussex get on to the housing ladder since it was introduced in 2013.

Award-winning housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging homebuyers to take part in the popular scheme which has already helped thousands of people across the country to buy a brand new home.

The scheme enables anyone, both first time buyers and existing owners, to put down just five per cent as a deposit for their new home and to take advantage of a government equity loan, which in turn provides access to more affordable mortgage rates.

Help to Buy is available at Williams Gate, a collection of four bedroom detached homes near the thriving coastal village of Felpham, less than 20 minutes from Chichester and neighbouring an 18-hole golf course.

Williams Gate is ideally located for families looking to enjoy living close to the sea and the countryside.

Susan Wadsworth, head of new homes at Henry Adams, said: “There are just a few remaining houses in the current release that are ready to move into, perfect for anyone wanting to move quickly! The homes here at Williams Gate have been thoughtfully designed with well planned layouts for modern living. All these and more details about Help to Buy are quickly and easily available on our newly launched website, simplynewhomes.com.”

Michelle Storer, sales director for David Wilson Homes, said: “West Sussex has produced some strong results for the Help to Buy scheme and it is great to see districts achieving such high figures for the scheme in the county. Help to Buy has proved so helpful to so many homebuyers and we would encourage anyone looking to buy a home with lower upfront costs to get in touch.”

Help to Buy allows buyers to secure a brand new home under the value of £600,000 with a five per cent deposit.

The government lends a further 20 per cent of the value of the property in the form of an interest free equity loan for five years, with the balance from a 75 per cent mortgage.

The David Wilson Homes website (dwh.co.uk) provides more detailed information on Help to Buy together with a handy calculator which shows how much people can borrow using the scheme.

The new phase of homes at Williams Gate is now available with prices starting at £395,000.

For more information about this superb new development and how Help To Buy can make buying easier, call selling agency Henry Adams 01243 587687 or visit www.simplynewhomes.com.