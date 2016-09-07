Getting back to your workout

With the school summer holidays finally coming to an end parents can get back into a normal routine and back to working out again.

Lots of people find it difficult to maintain their workout schedule during the summer break, with family holidays and day trips or just having children in the house all day can prove to distracting and your commitment to fitness can go astray.

Local fitness expert Rich Evans, 47, from The Fitness & Weightloss Playground has five top tips on how to put the summer lull behind you and get back to eating and living healthily.

“It can be hard to get back into the flow of your workout routine, once you stop for a few weeks your body takes a break too and when you try to get back into the swing of things it’s not used to the rigorous exercise we endure to look and feel good,” says Rich.

“There are ways to make the transition easier for anyone who’s had a break from regular exercise and wants to start a workout programme again.”

1. Have fun

The fitness industry is so varied there are hundreds of ways you can get in shape the key to success is enjoying it and looking forward to your workout not dreading it, instead of dragging yourself off to do something you don’t enjoy why not try something different

2. Don’t expect to jump straight back in

It’s important that you realise your body isn’t going to be at the same level of fitness it was before the holidays so don’t get frustrated with yourself when you can only run for five minutes before you’re breathless. Stick at it and within a couple of weeks you should be back to your previous fitness levels.

3. Get the right nutrition

Nutrition and exercise go hand in hand but during the summer break it can be easy to fall off the wagon. Whether you’ve been abroad and eaten out every day or visited the ice cream van back home you just have to draw a line in the sand and get back to eating clean healthy food again, no matter how hard you try you can’t out exercise a bad diet.

4. Hydrate

The school break may be over but the summer heat will still be around for a few weeks yet so it’s imperative to stay hydrated before, during, and after your workout. Drink a pint of iced water about an hour before you start and keep a bottle with you during your workout and drink about half a pint after you’ve finished.

5. Don’t quit

You’ve just had break from exercise and it can feel like starting out fresh all over again with sore muscles and tired minds holding you back.

Push through the barrier, the first weeks are always the hardest but when you see the progress you’ll make month after month it make it worth the effort in the end.

