Extended family home close to beach

This extended detached family house has well-proportioned accommodation and is situated in a popular non-estate location close to Felpham village and beach.

The property, in The Midway, has impressive accommodation beginning with a large reception hall with doors leading to the lounge and dining room.

A salient feature of the accommodation on the ground floor is a large sitting room with Velux windows and bi-folding doors opening to the patio area in the rear garden.

On the ground floor there is also a kitchen/breakfast room with utility room, wet room, cloakroom, study and gym room.

On the first floor the master bedroom can be found with a fully tiled en-suite bathroom/WC.

There are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom/WC.

Outside, to the front of the property is a large driveway which provides off-road parking for a number of vehicles.

The rear garden is of a westerly aspect and has a patio area adjoining the rear of the property giving way to lawn.

An internal inspection of this property is thoroughly recommended to appreciate the quality and size of the accommodation.

Guide Price £685,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, Old Bank House, 128 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Telephone 01243 587687.