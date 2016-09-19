Executive-style family house

This five bedroom executive-style detached family house is situated in a cul-de-sac location in Aldwick.

The property, in The Oaks, is just a short distance from the waterfront, great for those long summer evenings to just stroll down and relax.

The spacious layout, which gives a great deal of flexibility, coupled with the quiet location makes this a great place to bring up the family.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, family room and kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor there is a galleried landing leading to a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is a large private driveway providing ample parking and leading to a detached double garage.

The rear garden has lawned and patio areas.

The property is on a small development of homes just a few miles from Chichester and Arundel where there are great transport links into London Victoria and along the south coast.

Guide Price £525,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cubitt & West, 17B High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 867632.