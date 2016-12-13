Exclusive one and two bed apartments with sea views

This exclusive contemporary development of one and two bedroom apartments in Bognor Regis is finished to a quality specification.

The properties, in Wyvern House, benefit from underfloor heating, oak doors and flooring, quality sanitary ware to all the bathrooms and en-suites.

The kitchens are fitted with modern gloss units with integral appliances and a separate utility cupboard.

The apartments have either interesting sea views or sea glimpses across the High Street and down York Road.

Outside, at the rear of the property, is the secure gated parking area with an allocated parking space for each apartment.

Viewing is thoroughly recommended to appreciate the quality of this unique residential development.

The properties are offered with no forward chain and ten-year buildings insurance, and the Help to Buy scheme is also available.

There are four apartments on offer, one and two bedrooms on the first and second floors, with prices starting at £160,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.