Exceptional four bedroom homes which soar to new heights

Those seeking a stylish and spacious four bedroom home should take a closer look at the new show home at Bader Heights, an extensively landscaped new development by award-winning Miller Homes in the picturesque village of Tangmere, just west of Chichester.

Designed by SB Interiors, the show home is their four bedroom detached ‘Blenheim’ style house which displays the specification and quality for which Miller Homes is rightly renowned.

Kelly French, who designed the interior decor and furnishing to compliment the property, said: “The scheme is a contemporary family home with a classic twist.

“It incorporates the local area with a nod to the inspirational pilot Douglas Bader.

“The colour palette is soft and homely and emulates the current trends of pastel pinks and soft greys. The boy’s room is creative and imaginative – his love of planes and flying compliment the location and inject personality into the scheme through the styling.”

The ‘Blenheim’, which is just one of the available variations of four bedroom homes currently available at Bader Heights, provides a spacious open plan kitchen/dining room spanning the full width of the house and leading out to the garden, as well as a separate lounge and a study.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and a generous en-suite to the master bedroom.

Bader Heights is set just off Meadow Way near the heart of Tangmere village and adjoins a former airfield, for which the village was well known during the Second World War.

Nearby is the fascinating Military Aviation Museum with impressive, interactive displays of historic aircraft.

These days, the village has its own primary school, an increasing range of community groups, many of which meet at the village centre, and a medical centre.

The coast is just minutes away, as is the outstanding city of Chichester with its blend of history and modern amenities, and all surrounded by miles of countryside.

Tracey Lee, operations director at Miller Homes, said: “There’s a lovely approach to Bader Heights which will become an integral part of village life as it takes shape.

“Between city, country and coast, these homes are very special and the show home really highlights the thorough design and care which has gone into creating them.”

Prices for the four bedroom houses which are due for completion December/January range from £446,000 to £449,500.

Also available a selection of two and three bedroom homes from £210,500 with a range of incentives available to help make your dream move a reality, including stamp duty paid or mortgage contribution for 12 months.

Miller Homes are also hosting a Part Exchange weekend on Saturday and Sunday (September 17 and 18) where their experienced sales team will be on hand to provide details of their popular scheme.

For further information or to arrange an appointment to view, please contact Henry Adams New Homes on 01243 521833 or visit henryadams.co.uk