Elegant five bedroom listed period house

Stride and Son is pleased to offer for sale this elegant Grade II listed period house in Selsey.

The property, in West Street, retains many original features and is set in part-walled grounds with garage and outbuildings.

Ivy House is located approximately 100 yards from West Beach and within walking distance of shops the house offers generous accommodation.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, family room, sitting room, dining room, breakfast room and kitchen on the ground floor.

On the first floor are five bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

To the front of the property is a lawned garden with stone paved terrace and pathway.

To the rear is a good sized lawned area and various brick and tiled outbuildings and garage.

There is possible potential for the development of the outbuildings to create a second dwelling subject to planning and listed consents.

Guide Price £625,000 Freehold.

For further information on this property or for an appointment to view please contact Stride and Son 01243 782626.