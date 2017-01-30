This detached extended bungalow is set on a larger-than-average plot in the West Meads area of Bognor Regis.

The property, in Trinity Way, benefits from a spacious lounge, modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room, a bright and airy uPVC double glazed conservatory which was built during 2014, a modern fitted bathroom, a cloakroom and a utility room.

Further benefits include uPVC double glazing, gas-fired central heating and ample storage space throughout.

Outside to the rear is a secluded courtyard garden and to the side of the property is a further secluded garden area which is mainly laid to lawn.

To the front is a driveway which provides off-road parking for several vehicles leading to the integral garage.

There is a further driveway which is accessible via Cambridge Drive which provides off-road parking for a motor home or further vehicles.

The property is located on the ever-popular estate of West Meads, which is a convenient walking distance from West Meads Parade of shops consisting of a doctors surgery, dental surgery, pharmacy, vets, a convenience store and post office.

There is also a great bus service which is within walking distance.

Price £369,999.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.