Contemporary apartments in the heart of historic Chichester

Welcome to Vesta, a collection of 16 beautifully designed contemporary two bedroom apartments in the very centre of Chichester.

Created to the highest standard, they give you the very best of modern living at the heart of one of West Sussex’s most prestigious cities.

From luxurious chrome fittings to modern showers, the homes are built to impress – and to last.

Stone worktops, a ceramic hob, integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer within the utility cupboard – the thought and care that has gone into each Vesta kitchen is impressive.

It’s not just a space to cook, but one to enjoy at all times of the day – whether you’re fixing a special breakfast or perfecting a new recipe to enjoy with friends and family.

Every room has many stylish finishing touches, including movement sensitive lighting to bathroom and en-suites, USB charging points, solid timber internal doors and underfloor heating.

There is also secure underground car parking and balconies or terraces to each property.

Prices range from £485,000 to £595,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jackson-Stops & Staff, 37 South Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 786316.