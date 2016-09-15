Completely refurbished throughout

This spacious detached character chalet house near Aldwick is offered to the market in excellent condition throughout.

The property, in Pevensey Road, has been subject to complete renovation by the current owners and is arranged over two floors.

On entering the property there is a spacious and light hall, a lovely lounge/dining room with a feature vintage fireplace, an extended newly-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integral appliances, a conservatory with views and access to the rear garden, two double bedrooms and a newly-fitted bathroom.

On the first floor there are two further double bedrooms and a newly-fitted shower room.

Further benefits include uPVC double glazing and gas fired central heating throughout with a new combination boiler.

Outside, to the rear there is generous size westerly-facing rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area and shed.

To the front there is a driveway and a garage which has the added benefit of power and light.

The property is situated in an ideal location and it just a short walk from a variety of amenities including a doctor’s surgery, chemist, parade of shops, the seafront and Bognor Regis town centre.

The Regis Senior School and Nyewood Infant and Junior Schools are also within walking distance.

Viewing highly recommended to appreciate the high standard of finish this family home has to offer.

Price £350,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.