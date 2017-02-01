Charming character home

This charming character property is set in generous wrap-around gardens on the popular Aldwick Bay private marine estate in Bognor Regis.

The property, in The Fairway, would benefit from some modernisation and the generous accommodation to the principal rooms is ideal for entertaining and modern family living.

The original oak door opens onto a spacious hallway.

The kitchen/breakfast room leads to the utility area with access to the garage and garden.

The kitchen would benefit from modernisation and there is potential to extend into the utility.

The south-facing sitting room has a feature fireplace with double archways leading to the sun room with patio doors opening onto the south-facing principal garden.

The dual-aspect formal dining room also has patio doors opening onto the front and rear gardens and a briquette fire surround.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has fitted wardrobes, an en-suite shower and dressing area with patio doors opening onto the roof terrace.

There are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is the potential to extend above the utility room and into the existing room above the garage, previously used as a ‘chauffeur’s bedroom’.

The wrap-around gardens are well-established and secluded offering a large south-facing lawned area, a patio and enclosed rear garden.

The roof terrace offers further outside space, ideal for enjoying the sunny aspect.

Viewing is recommended and the property is offered with no forward chain.

Guide Price £775,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.