Charming character cottage

This characterful cottage with delightful gardens is situated in a quiet, rural location within a mile of Midhurst.

Crossways is a charming semi-detached home in the picturesque hamlet of West Lavington.

The property was built of stone and brick beneath clay tiles and offers accommodation with a wealth of period features including an oil-fired AGA, a multi-fuel stove and original floorboards.

Accommodation comprises a kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, dining room/study, two bedrooms, bathroom and utility cupboard.

There is an abundance of external storage comprising a brick-built outbuilding which could be used as an office or additional accommodation (subject to the necessary consents), a store/garden room with power, lighting and water, a potting shed and a summerhouse with power and lighting.

The secluded garden, which is mainly laid to lawn and interspersed with mature shrubs and well stocked flower beds, is accessed through a garden gate across a gravel track next to the cottage. The track is shared with the two neighbouring properties.

The delightful summerhouse is ideally placed to enjoy the views over the garden and there is additional seating at the bottom of the garden overlooking the stream.

A good sized parking area is located next to the store/garden room.

Additional parking can be found close by on the neighbouring lane.

Guide Price £500,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jackson-Stops & Staff, Market Square, Midhurst. Telephone 01730 812357.