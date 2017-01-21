Attractive modernised period character cottage

This attractive extended period brick and flint cottage in Highleigh has recently undergone a significant programme of modernisation.

Hope Cottage is understood to date back to the mid-19th century and was probably a former stable building and subsequently converted into a residential dwelling.

The property, in Highleigh Road, is beautifully presented and has retained immense character throughout.

The accommodation benefits from an entrance hall with limestone tiled flooring and open-plan kitchen/dining room with exposed ceiling trusses and a bespoke hand-built kitchen with integrated Neff appliances.

Adjacent to this room is a dual-aspect sitting room with brick open fireplace and patio doors providing access out onto a rear partly covered entertaining terrace.

From here, a second staircase rises to a guest bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Also on the ground floor there is a study which could be used as a third bedroom, a ground floor cloaks/wet room and a utility room.

From the main entrance hall a staircase leads up to a superb master bedroom with open-plan en-suite bathroom with exposed wall and ceiling trusses.

Outside, the property is approached via a five-bar gate leading to a gravel driveway and area of parking with gardens of lawns and side and rear terraces.

The semi-rural hamlet of Highleigh lies about five miles to the south of Chichester and only two and a half miles from Chichester Marina.

Highleigh is also accessible to the beaches of West Wittering and the picturesque Pagham Nature Reserve can be found within two miles.

Sidlesham itself has its own primary school and the nearby village of Birdham has a store/post office, parish church and further primary school.

Guide Price £675,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jackson-Stops & Staff, 37 South Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 786316.